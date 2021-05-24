Home

Sevens

Canada Womens 7s to rebuild in Seville

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 27, 2022 4:54 am
[Source: Canada Sevens/Twitter]

Canada Women’s 7s will continue to rebuild this week by remaining in Spain for the Seville Sevens.

The side had a dismal performance in Malaga last week and will try and revive its performance this weekend.

Canada is currently in 7th place with 22 points just two points behind 6th place Ireland with 24 points.

Article continues after advertisement

The pool allocation based on the finishing positions in Malaga sees the USA face Canada, England and Portugal in Pool A. Beaten finalists Russia are in Pool B along with Ireland, Poland and Brazil.

Series leaders Australia find themselves in Pool C where they will take on Olympic silver medallists France, hosts Spain and invitational team Belgium.

