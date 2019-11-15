Canada stuns Fiji in Vancouver 7s

Fiji has lost to Canada 26-21 in its second Vancouver 7s pool match.

This is the second time Fiji has lost to Canada in the Vancouver 7s pool match in two years after going down 19-26 last year.

The national side now has to beat France in their last pool match to make the Cup quarterfinals.

Canada shocked Fiji in the first 20 seconds with an uncovered try to Theo Sauder.

But Napolioni Bolaca showed his strength when he fended off a Canadian defender before sprinting away for a converted try.

Canada nearly scored their second try but Sevuloni Mocenacagi came in for a try-saving tackle just a meter out from the try line.

The Canadians were not going to be denied two minutes later when Sauder crashed over for his second try before Asaeli Tuivuaka found his way through before dotting down between the sticks as Fiji lead 14-12 at halftime.

Connor Trainor was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on just inside the first minute of the second half but Fiji failed to take advantage of the situation.

Fiji later had to defend with six players after Vilimoni Botitu copped a yellow card for a dangerous tackle and Canada managed to sneak in for their third try as the home team leads 19-14.

A mistake from the kick-off saw Canada run in again for their fourth try before Alasio Naduva had the last say in the match but it was all too little too late.

Fiji earlier defeated Wales 26-19 in a thrilling encounter in their first pool match.

Josua Vakurunabili managed to power his way over for Fiji’s first try which was converted by Napolioni Bolaca.

Vakurinabili then scored his second after being set up by Vilimoni Botitu and Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

Head Coach Gareth Baber started Mocenacagi on the wing in the absence of Aminiasi Tuimaba who is in the country for his grandfather’s funeral.

Jerry Tuwai copped a yellow card with seconds remaining in the first half which enabled Wales to cross for their first try to Caine Woolerton.

The national side struck inside the first 20 seconds of the second half when Vakurinabili sliced through the Welsh defense before linking up with Bolaca to run in Fiji’s third try.

Veteran Wales’s playmaker Luke Treharne replied for their second try to keep them within striking distance as they trail 12-19.

With three minutes left to play, Wales split the Fijian defense and scored their third try to level the scores 19 all.

But Waisea Nacuqu who came off the bench then made a little break to put his Co-Captain Meli Derenalagi through as Fiji led 26-19 with thirty seconds remaining.

Wales had a chance to score again but Fiji’s defense denied them.

Fiji will face France at 2.33pm in their last pool match.

France lost to Canada 31-21 in their first pool match before going down to Wales 21-19 in their second match.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and England are the only teams that have not conceded a point in the competition after two rounds.

The All Blacks 7s defeated Kenya 29-0 and Spain 31-0 while England hammered Argentina 31-0 and Japan 29-0.

In other results, USA beat Scotland 28-12, Australia thrashed Samoa 40-12, and South Africa beat Argentina 17-5.

You can catch all the live action of the Vancouver 7s on FBC TV.