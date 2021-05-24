Canada content with Vancouver 7s outing

Although the Canada 7s team finished sixth in the HSBC World 7s Series, the side saw positives coming out of the competition.

Canada led 7-5 at halftime before allowing 21 straight points in a 26-7 loss to the United States in the fifth-place playoff.

Head Coach, Henry Paul says for a young team with nine players making the first appearance, the side did well.

Paul says they had a lot of fights in the game and have taken huge steps over the weekend.

Canada will play Hong Kong on Sunday at 4.31am in their first match of the Edmonton 7s this weekend.

The Edmonton 7s will be live and exclusive this weekend on FBC Sports.