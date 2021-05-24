Bukayaro is Tuwai’s understudy

New Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rep Filipo Bukayaro has been praised by Interim Coach Saiasi Fuli.

Bukayaro and Tabadamu forward Josevani Soro are the new faces in the 13 member squad for the Malaga and Seville 7s in Spain.

According to Fuli, Bukayaro in the long term is a good replacement for Jerry Tuwai.

Article continues after advertisement

Fuli says that’s the reason they’ve included him in the side.

Bukayaro has been performing consistently for Dominion Brothers before joining Army in the local sevens scene.

The youngster was part of the Ratu Kadavulevu School Deans winning Under 18 side in 2017 with Jiuta Wainiqolo, the same year RKS won all the grades.

Olympic bronze medal-winning coach Fuli adds Bukayaro has proven himself.

Fuli says the team is all set for battle.

“We focusing on the work on and so far so good and they’re looking sharp and well-conditioned and they’re ready to go back and play, and provide positive results”.

Both the Fiji 7s and Fijiana will miss the Malaga 7s next week after a few players and management had returned positive COVID results as part of their 72 hours pre-departure compliance requirements tests.

Both teams are hoping to feature in the Seville 7s in Spain next week.