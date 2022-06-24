Bukayaro double saves Fiji

Pilipo Bukayaro [Source: Getty Images]

Pilipo Bukayaro scored a double to help Fiji record its first win in the Oceania Rugby Men’s Super 7s in New Zealand.

The side defeated Tonga 24-10 earlier this afternoon.

Bukayaro opened the scoring by touching down in the 7th minute and was the only try of the first half.

The other two tries were made by Kaminieli Rasaku and Olympian Savenaca Rawaca in the second half.

The Fijiana will play against Australia Selection at 6.12pm.

Fiji’s next game will be tomorrow at 11.24am.