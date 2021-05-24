Bua flyer looks to rugby for brighter future

Devo Babas winger Ratu Meli Rumasakea etch his name in the rugby history book just like his idol rugby legend Rupeni Caucaunibuca.

The 20-year-old farmer has been part of the Bua-based team for a year now and considers it a privilege to play in the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series.

Though the team is here as an invitational one, Ramusakea says for him this is a platform to start his rugby dream.

He says after leaving school two years ago his only hope was rugby.

Now the Bua lad says the exposure has been overwhelming and will see where this takes him.

Devo Babas has lost both its games to Raiwasa Taveuni 12-5 and Ratu Felise 24-14