
Sevens

Brown a player to watch at Vancouver 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 17, 2021 10:58 am
South Africa’s playmaker Ronald Brown

One of the players that is expected to shine at the Vancouver 7s this weekend is South Africa’s playmaker Ronald Brown.

The 26-year-old was a star of Varsity Cup rugby for the University of Johannesburg when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

After several months of chemotherapy, where he lost 11kgs in eight months, Brown recovered to take his place in the Blitzboks squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

While the Blitzboks fell short of expectations in exiting the tournament at the quarter-final stage, for Brown just getting to Japan was a victory in itself.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on Sunday and Monday on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

