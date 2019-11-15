Brave Fijiana go down to NZ in final pool match

The ever-improving Fijiana side went down to New Zealand 38-21 in their final pool match at the Hamilton 7s.

The Fijiana will now play Russia in the 7th place playoff at 1:52pm today.

Michaela Blyde continued to shine for New Zealand after returning to the World Series, scored the first try.

Luisa Tisolo sprinted away for the Fijiana’s first try after being set-up by youngster Tokasa Seniyasai.

Blyde again showed her pace when she ran away for New Zealand’s second try.

But the Fijiana’s tenacious defense led to their second try to captain Raijieli Daveua.

Stacey Fluhler put the hosts in the lead at halftime 21-14 when she scored their third try before adding another one early in the second half.

New Zealand extended their lead to 33-14 when 21-year-old Alena Saili crashed over for their fifth try.

The Fijiana then put a few phases together and as a result, Aana Maria Naimasi sliced through the defense to score.

Fluhler sealed the game for New Zealand with her third try as they beat Fiji 38-21.

New Zealand will face France at 2.58pm today in the second semifinal.

Australia has also qualified for the semifinals after beating USA 19-14 in its final pool match to top pool B and will play Canada in the first semifinal at 2.36pm.

Hear from Dominique Du Toit after @Aussie7s confirmed their place in in the semi-finals at the #NZSevens pic.twitter.com/bv3xy0eLzE — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

This was a special try for @Aussie7s. They’re headed to the cup semi-final at the #NZSevens#DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/Zn7BM9Ie8g — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Roela Radiniyavuni was cleared to play against New Zealand after copping a red card against China yesterday in their second pool match.

Radiniyavuni, according to the referee struck a Chinese player with a closed fist which warranted a red card.

Fijiana Head Coach Saiasi Fuli and Radiniyavuni appeared before the games disciplinary committee yesterday and had to explain their side of the story.

The disciplinary committee ruled after gathering all statements and evidence, the referee made the wrong call and the case has been expunged, meaning, Radiniyavuni is cleared to play in their next match.

But the red card was not the only wrong decision the referee made as there were 10 other wrong calls from the game.

She even wore the wrong uniform in the first half and had to change in the second half.

The red card changed the outcome of the game yesterday as the Fijiana went down 19-12 to China after playing with six players for about 9 minutes.