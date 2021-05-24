Home

Sevens

Brave Fijiana falls in first match

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 25, 2021 5:38 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fijiana put up a brave performance against Australia in its first Oceania 7s match before going down 15-31.

Speedster Elia Green struck first in the third minute after some brave defense from the Fijiana.

The Olympic champions ran through for their second try through Emma Tonegato less than a minute later.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian registered its first points following an unconverted try to Sesenieli Donu before some silky footwork from Faith Nathan saw her slicing the Fijiana defense as Australia led 19-5 at halftime.

Roela Radiniyavuni gave Fiji the perfect start in the second spell when she raced away for a try after some great work at the breakdown by veteran Rusila Nagasau.

Australia scored another two successive tries before Vani Buleki crossed for the Fijiana’s third try.

The Fijiana will take on New Zealand in its second match at 10:30 tonight.

