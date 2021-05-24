Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Brave Fijiana falls in final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 5, 2021 3:30 am
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

A brave Fiji Airways Fijiana side went down 15-5 to Australia in the second Dubai 7s leg final.

Australia ran out for their 25th tournament final and for Fiji it was just their second.

It was a repeat of last week’s leg one final but this time around it was in front of thousands of fans.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijiana’s defensive effort was massive until after four minutes when Faith Nathan ran in for Australia’s first try.

The Rusila Nagasau captained side were pinned inside their own half most of the first spell with Australia playing pressure rugby and restricted Fiji from its normal game.

Australia managed another unconverted try on the stroke of halftime for a 10-nil lead.

Straight after the break, Reapi Uluinasau struck following some brilliant work from the restart by Nagasau as Fiji trail 5-10.

The national side had a little advantage when Australia had a player sent off but Fiji failed to capitalize as the Aussies scored with six players which were enough to seal the 15-5 win.

The Fijiana created history by playing in a back-to-back World Sevens Series tournament final for the first time.

This is after they defeated Olympic silver medalists France 17-12 in its final pool match to finish the group unbeaten in Dubai.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.