Brave Fijiana falls in final

A brave Fiji Airways Fijiana side went down 15-5 to Australia in the second Dubai 7s leg final.

Australia ran out for their 25th tournament final and for Fiji it was just their second.

It was a repeat of last week’s leg one final but this time around it was in front of thousands of fans.

Fijiana’s defensive effort was massive until after four minutes when Faith Nathan ran in for Australia’s first try.

The Rusila Nagasau captained side were pinned inside their own half most of the first spell with Australia playing pressure rugby and restricted Fiji from its normal game.

Australia managed another unconverted try on the stroke of halftime for a 10-nil lead.

Straight after the break, Reapi Uluinasau struck following some brilliant work from the restart by Nagasau as Fiji trail 5-10.

The national side had a little advantage when Australia had a player sent off but Fiji failed to capitalize as the Aussies scored with six players which were enough to seal the 15-5 win.

The Fijiana created history by playing in a back-to-back World Sevens Series tournament final for the first time.

This is after they defeated Olympic silver medalists France 17-12 in its final pool match to finish the group unbeaten in Dubai.