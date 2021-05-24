Home

Sevens

Botitu’s name not on Team Fiji's Olympics list

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 4:47 pm
Vilimoni Botitu

France-based Vilimoni Botitu is expected to be dropped from the Fiji 7s side to the Olympics.

This is after FASANOC released the names of athletes and officials they’ve recommended to represent Team Fiji at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Botitu’s name is missing from the Fiji 7s list of 20 players, however, Aminiasi Tuimaba and Semi Radradra are in the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Natabua High School student featured in two games for Fiji at the Oceania 7s on Sunday.

Coach Gareth Baber will have to select his side from the 20.

National Federations have been working hard in preparing their teams with final submissions forwarded to FASANOC’s Selection Justification Commission(SJC).

The SJC has vetted the nominations from the respective National Federations and forwarded its recommendations to the FASANOC Executive Board.

The Board subsequently recommended the names of athletes and officials to the Board of Management for final approval.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, this approval was sought by an electronic poll and a majority approval has been received.

The Rugby lists contain a long list of athletes from which a final 13 players and 5 officials for the Men’s and Women’s teams will be named.

Team Fiji will be represented by 53athletes and officials when the Games begin on 23 July 2021.

With the approval of the FASANOC Board of Management, an appeals process is now in place and athletes and officials who wish to appeal their non-selection may do so within 48 hours of the release of the Final Team List.

The appeal window is for 48 hours starting from 5pm Monday 28 June to 5 pm Wednesday30 June 2021.

Fiji 7s Squad released by FASANOC:

1. Ratu Meli Naureu Naevo DERENALAGI
2. Taniela Sigalagilagi SADRUGUA
3. Seremaia TUWAI
4. KalioneNASOKO
5. Kitione Taliga DAWAI
6. Waisea NACUQU
7. Alasio Sovita NADUVA
8.Ratu Josua VAKURINABILI
9.Rusiate NASOVE
10.Kavekini Tubuilea TABU
11.Kaminieli RASAKU
12. Jiuta Naqoli WAINIQOLO
13. Sireli MAQALA
14. Livai Ikanikoda Matereti Mataka KOROIGASAGA
15. Ratu Napolioni BOLACA
16. Iosefo Masikau BALEIWAIRIKI
17. Asaeli TUIVUAKA
18. Joseva TALACOLO
19. Semi RADRADRA
20. Aminiasi TUIMABA

