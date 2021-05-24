Botitu wasn't suppose to return home: Dad

A small family celebration was held for Olympian Vilimoni Botitu in Korobebe, Sabeto, Nadi today.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Botitu’s father Josaia Lobau says it was good to have his son back home after a year.

Lobau says his son wasn’t supposed to come home after the Olympics due to club commitments.

He says the day after the gold medal final, Botitu had told him that he was preparing to leave for France.

However, Lobau says they were shocked to find out later that he had landed in the country with the rest of the players.

Lobau says during the tournament he and his wife would call their son and just give him a few words of encouragement.

He says they are proud of his achievement and that he has made the villagers of Korobebe happy.

