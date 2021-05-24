Botitu may miss All Blacks tests

Fiji 7s squad member Vilimoni Botitu is expected to be ruled out of the Flying Fijians two tests against the All Blacks next month.

The France based player was named in the Flying Fijians 33 member squad earlier this week to prepare for the All Blacks tests.

Botitu may prefer the Olympics over the tests, as he is currently in quarantine in Sydney with Aminiasi Tuimaba.

The two players are expected to be named in Gareth Baber’s 13 member side for the Oceania 7s next week.



Baber is expected to name his final team for the Olympics after the Oceania tournament and if selected to defend Fiji’s gold medal in Tokyo, Japan, Botitu is going to miss the test matches.

However, if he is not going to make the final 13 for Tokyo, then the 23-year-old can be available for the Flying Fijians because according to FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor, Botitu will not have to go through quarantine in New Zealand.



O’Connor says Botitu can’t take part in both Oceania 7s and tests if selected for the Olympics.

The Oceania 7s will be held next weekend in Townsville, Queensland.

Yesterday both the Fiji 7s and Fijiana completed their 14 days quarantine.