Botitu grateful with government assistance

Olympian Vilimoni Botitu says he is grateful for the cash bonus being given by the Government after the side defended their Gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Nadi, Botitu also says that he currently has no plans on how he will use the money.

The 23-year-old says he is just happy to be back home after being away for 1 year.

“I want to thank all the supporters and I think without them we couldn’t have achieved what we achieved, there prayers helped us a lot during the game.”

Following the Gold Medal final, Botitu was supposed to return to France for his club commitments however after talks with Castres and the FRU he came home.

The France based player is expected to spend a week in Nadi before he jets out again.

The family had a small celebration in Korobebe Sabeto to thank their hero for a marvelous job.