Bolaca saves the day, Fiji to face Samoa in semis

Waisea Nacuqu [sOURCE: World Rugby]

A try-saving tackle by Tokyo Olympic gold-medalist Napolioni Bolaca helped Fiji clinch to a narrow 19-17 win over USA in a pulsating Toulouse 7s quarter-final clash.

USA took a healthy 12-nil lead in the first half with two tries.

Fiji with a more positive energy in the second spell levelled the scores with tries to Josua Vakurunabili and Elia Canakaivata.

Vakurunabili and Semi Kunatani put in some hard work, taking on defenders and creating space.

From 22 meters out, Kaminieli Rasaku danced around the defenders and took one with him to the try-line and Fiji hit the lead 19-12.

USA fueled its hope in the last minute of play with an unconverted try to Steve Tomasin and were awarded a penalty at the restart due to foul play by Vakurunabili.

The Americans with possession passed the ball around before releasing to their speedster at the far right but he was bundled out the touch line thanks to a desperate tackle by Bolaca.

Fiji will face Samoa in the semi-final at 12.36am tomorrow.