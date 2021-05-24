Home

Sevens

Blyde thankful for Fiji opportunity

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 4:54 pm

World Rugby 7s women’s 7s star Michaela Blyde is blessed to be in Fiji and playing quality oppositions.

The 2017 and 2018 World Rugby Women’s 7s Player of the Year showed her class in the pool games today.

She was popular among the fans and even players during day one of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg three at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Blyde who has won it all including Olympic, Commonwealth and World Cup 7s gold medals says playing in Fiji is quite different.

“We’re very fortunate to be given this opportunity to travel over into the heat of Fiji and get some good quality game times against some good team.”

The Black Ferns were tested by Army in the first match which they won 5-0 before thrashing Valekyries 33-7 and Blyde believes it was a good hit out for them.

“We’re not going to lie we obviously have to blow out the cobwebs a little bit being our first game since the Olympics. We will take every team like it is an Olympic final. Our next game will be hard if not just as harder. So we have to make sure we are on top of our game, doing all the things right and keeping to our basics and game plan.”

Barring any upset New Zealand is expected to play Army which is made up of Fijiana reps again in the final tomorrow.

