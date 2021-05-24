Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Government outsources food ration delivery|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|COVID-19 statement by Dr Fong this evening|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|New Zealand renders more assistance to Fiji|Ministry shifts focus on addressing severe cases|AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts|Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab|PSV drivers urge Fijians to get vaccinated|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Tikoduadua|Fijians in lockdown continue to receive food rations|New Lautoka cases under investigation|Fiji’s COVID-19 infections explode|Fears of more deaths and severe cases|No extended lockdown despite widespread transmission|Individual seeking repatriation tests positive|Fiji’s test positivity nears WHO threshold|Targeted containment program for Qauia|Dr Fong highlights urgency for vaccination|166 average COVID cases per day|Jittu brawl posed a greater risk: Dr Fong|All is not lost, take COVID-19 measures seriously: WHO|No time for complacency says UN Resident Coordinator|
Full Coverage

Sevens

‘Blue Wiggers’ ready with big flag

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 5:52 pm
[Source: Oceania Rugby]

The pandemic has failed to stop the Fiji 7s and Fijiana super fans commonly known as ‘Blue Wiggers’ from supporting the sides at the Oceania tournament which starts tomorrow.

A big Fiji flag which has travelled with the group to the last 12 Hong Kong 7s tournaments and three Rugby 7s World Cups is arriving in Townsville, Australia ahead of the Oceania 7s.

‘Blue Wiggers’ member and former Wallaroos player Naomi Roberts says the flag has been travelling with them from the beginning and if it was a person, it would definitely have a great autobiography.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Oceania Rugby]

Roberts adds the flag custodian, Alifereti Bulivou, is in Fiji and was able to pass on the flag to the Fijiana team.

She says the big flag is like their trademark now and it’s a magnet for the TV cameras and photographers.

The former Wallaroo says for the last 14 years, when the team runs out and see the ‘Blue Wiggers’ big flag in the crowd, they know that a piece of the island is there with them on the field.

Roberts says they were booked to go to Tokyo for the Olympics but had to cancel because spectators are no longer allowed to attend.

The PacificAus Sports Oceania 7s runs from Friday until Sunday at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.