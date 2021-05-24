‘Blue Wiggers’ ready with big flag

The pandemic has failed to stop the Fiji 7s and Fijiana super fans commonly known as ‘Blue Wiggers’ from supporting the sides at the Oceania tournament which starts tomorrow.

A big Fiji flag which has travelled with the group to the last 12 Hong Kong 7s tournaments and three Rugby 7s World Cups is arriving in Townsville, Australia ahead of the Oceania 7s.

‘Blue Wiggers’ member and former Wallaroos player Naomi Roberts says the flag has been travelling with them from the beginning and if it was a person, it would definitely have a great autobiography.

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

Roberts adds the flag custodian, Alifereti Bulivou, is in Fiji and was able to pass on the flag to the Fijiana team.

She says the big flag is like their trademark now and it’s a magnet for the TV cameras and photographers.

The former Wallaroo says for the last 14 years, when the team runs out and see the ‘Blue Wiggers’ big flag in the crowd, they know that a piece of the island is there with them on the field.

Roberts says they were booked to go to Tokyo for the Olympics but had to cancel because spectators are no longer allowed to attend.

The PacificAus Sports Oceania 7s runs from Friday until Sunday at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.