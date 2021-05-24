Home

Blitzboks name 4 debutants for Vancouver 7s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 12, 2021 7:30 am

Springbok 7s Coach Neil Powell has named four uncapped players in his 13-man squad to travel to Canada this weekend for tournaments in Vancouver.

Ronald Brown, Darren Adonis, and Shaun Williams will all make a first World Rugby Sevens Series trip with the Blitzboks, while Christie Grobbelaar is in line to make his first appearance for South Africa.

Grobbelaar has traveled with the team before – to Dubai in 2019 as 13th player.

Olympians Branco du Preez, Selvyn Davids and Justin Geduld were not considered due to injury, while Chris Dry has announced his retirement from international sevens.

Powell welcomed the energy the new recruits will bring and said their inclusions are well deserved.

Meanwhile, you can watch the HSBC Vancouver 7s next Saturday and Sunday, live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

