Sevens

Blitzboks maintains lead after third win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 12:54 pm
South Africa after winning the Malaga 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens/Twitter]

South Africa maintains its lead on the HSBC World Rugby 7s Series ladder after recording its third consecutive win in Malaga this morning.

The Blitsboks walks into the Seville 7s with 66 points ahead of Argentina with 53 points and in third place is Australia with 47 points.

Team captain Imri Visser says they want to maintain their streak throughout the series.

Article continues after advertisement

“We uphold a very high standard as you can see and everyone just puts in the work back home and not just the guys, its everybody back home so everyone puts in the work to get these 14 guys here”

The pool draw for Seville sees all-conquering South Africa in Pool A alongside the USA and hosts Spain in a three team pool which includes a bye.

Pool B involves Argentina who will take on Ireland, Germany and Jamaica.

In Pool C the young English squad that claimed bronze in Malaga will face France, Wales and Japan.

Core Series teams Australia, Canada, Scotland and Kenya are drawn in a strong looking Pool D.

You can catch the live action of the Seville 7s on FBC TV this weekend.

