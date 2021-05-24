Home

Sevens

Blitzboks captain ruled out of Sevilla

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 25, 2022 12:20 pm
Shaun Williams [Source: Springbok Sevens]

Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi has been ruled out of this weekend’s Seville 7s tournament after an injury last weekend in Malaga.

Soyizwapi will be replaced by Shaun Williams who left South Africa last night to join the team in Spain.

Soyziwapi got injured in the first match of the Malaga tournament last weekend while scoring his 13th try of the season and did not take any further part in the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Williams was part of the squad that won the previous four titles after making his debut in Vancouver and then played in Edmonton and Dubai as well.

The 23-year-old, who has played on the wing and scrumhalf for the Golden Lions earlier in his career, has scored eight tries in his 20 matches for the Blitzboks so far.

Impi Visser, who took over the captaincy from Soyizwapi in Malaga, will lead the South Africans in the fourth tournament of the 2022 World Series.

The pool draw for Seville sees all-conquering South Africa in Pool A alongside the USA and hosts Spain in a three team pool which includes a bye.

Pool B involves Argentina who will take on Ireland, Germany and Jamaica.

In Pool C the young English squad that claimed bronze in Malaga will face France, Wales and Japan.

Core Series teams Australia, Canada, Scotland and Kenya are drawn in a strong looking Pool D.

You can catch the live action of the Seville 7s on FBC TV this weekend.

