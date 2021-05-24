Black Ferns steamroll Army in the final

The Black Ferns 7s team put on a masterclass performance to thrash Army 36-nil in the final of the Fun Flavor Super 7s Series at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

New Zealand taught the Army side a rugby lesson as they dominated the game.

Michaela Blyde scored two tries in the first while Jazmin Hotham scored one as the side led 17-nil at the break.

In the second half, the situation for Army went from bad to worse as Viniana Riwai was shown a yellow card after a deliberate knockdown.

From here on, it was one-way traffic for the visitors as they steamrolled through.

Risi Pouri-Lane, Shiray Kaka and Grace Kukutai all scored a try each as they ran rampant.

It was definitely a different Black Ferns team when they edged Army 5-nil in the pool stages yesterday.

Black Ferns coach Corey Sweeney says he is satisfied with how they played.

“We are really happy, the girls really had energy tonight, its funny that they did better in the night time than the day time, may be its cooler tonight, am really happy”.

Army Captain Reapi Uluinasau says they learnt alot in the last two days.

“It was a good buildup for us, since we were playing against our fellow sisters, NZ gave us a good game, we could reflect where we stand agaisnt the chamions”.

Meanwhile, Seahawks finished third after thrashing Lautoka 22-0, Marist won the Bowl final hammering Savusavu 27-5 while Police beat Fire Wardens 14-5 in the Plate final.