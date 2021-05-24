Black Ferns inclusion good for locals: Daveua

Having the Olympic gold medalists, Black Ferns play in Fiji will be a good boost for the local women’s players.

Fijiana 7s player Raijeli Daveua says the players need a bit of overseas exposure.

Daveua adds they are well prepared for a strong competition that the New Zealanders will bring.

Article continues after advertisement

“Having NZ here that’s a big boost to the women’s team in Fiji and we are looking forward to playing with them”

The NZ Womens team is in Pool A with Marist, Valkyries and Army.

In Pool B is Seahawks, Rosi ni Yasawa, ACS Old Girls and Striders.

Police is pooled with Fire Wardens, Savusavu and Lautoka in Pool C.

You can watch all the Super Series action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel on Walesi starting today.