Black Ferns excited about Super 7s Series

The All Black’s Women’s 7s team is anticipating a tough Fun Flavor Super 7s Series in Lautoka.

Coach Corey Sweeney says they have been preparing really well during the past two days ever since touching down in the country.

Eight months after they won Gold at the Tokyo Olympics, the Black Ferns are primed to get back on the field.

“We’ve seen a bit of social media stuff in New Zealand, we’ve been a little jealous about the competition really, the number of teams and players both men and women have had, played multiple times on a number of weekends it’s something we just can’t replicate so I’m anticipating a good level of 7s you know home of 7s really in Fiji and we’re excited about testing ourselves against those teams”.

Sweeney says while the team has had some internal and domestic hit-outs, they are excited about the competition on Fijian soil.

He adds they are expecting some bruising encounters as they are fully aware of how the Fijian teams play.

The Super Sevens Series kicks off tomorrow at Churchill Park and you can watch all the action live and free on FBC Sports.