Sevens

Black Ferns edge Fijiana 7s: 14-12

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 18, 2022 10:27 am

The Black Ferns 7s team have edged the Fijiana 7s  14-12 in the first match of the Fun Flavour Fiji Rugby International Mini 7s tournament at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Jazmin Hotham got the first try for New Zealand but Fiji hit back through Reapi Uluinasau after a sloppy play by the visitors.

Both sides also looked a bit tired as crucial mistakes were made.

The Black Ferns led 7-5 at the break.

In the second half, Michaela Blyde increased their lead with a converted try.

But the Fijiana side got a try back also through Ana Naimasi however they missed the conversion.

