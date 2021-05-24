Home

Sevens

Biggest test for Fiji 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 26, 2021 6:42 am
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Its game day and the sacrifices, processes, and programs for the last five years will now be put to the test for the Fiji 7s side.

The team is excited to go out today and start their gold medal defense at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Head Coach Gareth Baber who took over from Ben Ryan in 2017 says he’s very proud of what they’ve achieved as a group in the last few years but the Olympics is their biggest test.

Baber says they had a tour of the stadium on Saturday and it brought back some rhythm, excitement, and feeling of playing in the World Series or even the World Cup.

“I’m excited to see just exactly what they can achieve under the scrutiny of the world in an Olympic setup we talked about that, there’s no arrogance in what we are doing it’s very much feet on the ground and it’s very much about looking after the processes that we need to make sure that the players be lifted up to perform to the best they’ve ever done”.

The Fiji 7s side will take on Japan in its first match at 12pm today.

Their second pool game will be against Canada at 8pm.

Fiji final group match is against 2016 silver medalist, Great Britain at 12:30pm tomorrow before the quarterfinals.

The semifinal and final will be held on Wednesday.

