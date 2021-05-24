Big win for Mt Masada

The shadow Fijiana side, Mt Masada cruised through in its first match at the first leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series at Lawaqa Park today following a 49-nil win over Striders.

Mt Masada ran in five converted tries in the first half to Olympic bronze medalists Reapi Uluinasau, Alowesi Nakoci, Vasiti Solikoviti and a double to Lavena Cavuru.

Leading 35-nil at the break, the side managed another two tries with Nakoci registering her second and Mereani Rogosau getting her name on the scoresheet.

The heavy downpour contributed to the lack of flow in the second spell.

Mt Masada will play its second match against Valkyries at 12:50pm.

Striders earlier defeated Valkyries 17-12 this morning.

Looking at other results Marist defeated Lautoka 22-12, Fire Warden beat Yasawa 19-12, Savusavu edged Waitui Waidroka 15-12.