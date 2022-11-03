Big role for Bukayaro

[Photo: Supplied]

With Jerry Tuwai rested, players like Filipo Bukayaro will have the chance to step up and fill in those big shoes as the Fiji Airways men’s 7s team prepares for its Hong Kong 7s title defense.

Coach Ben Gollings says this opens up doors of experience for new players which will auger well for the team in the near future.

Gollings trusts the depth in his squad and says he has a number of options at the playmaker’s position.

“Filipo Bukayaro has already showed what he is capable of and this is a great opportunity now for him to take up that role. With Wise, if he goes down, we have the likes of Filipe Sauturaga who can cover both halfback and the fly-half positions.”

The head coach adds the balance in the squad is quite good as he has players in the backs and forwards who can double up on their positions.

Fiji’s first match is against Japan tomorrow at 8.52 pm at So Kon Po Stadium.