Big dreams for Kadavulevu

Nadroga’s Tuva Sevens Under 21 wing Feretariki Kadavulevu has set his sights on following in the footsteps of his elder brother and former Fiji 7s rep Senivalati Ramuwai.

Appearing for the first time in the Marist tournament, the 20-year-old impressed Tuva Coach Venieli Naduvaco at the Dakai 7s last weekend with his outstanding performance.

Naduvaco then took in the young winger to join the side following their outing at the Marist Sevens.

Playing in a new team is a big step for Kadavulevu as he strives for a professional career in rugby.

He says he will stop at nothing to achieve his goal.

“This is my first big tournament, which is something big for me personally as I have always played in small tournaments. I hope this will be a stepping stone to more greater things”

The Matawailevu, Ra native moved to Sigatoka to train with the Nadroga-based side.

He says being apart from his family will pay off when he achieves his dreams.

“Being away from family is not easy but i am always ready to take up any challenge that comes my way to make my family proud and be like my elder brother”

Meanwhile, the Tuva under-21 side is the defending 2019 Coral Coast Sevens and Lawaqa Sevens champions.