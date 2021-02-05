Best way to learn is practice says Baber

National men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber believes the best way for learning is by practicing.

Baber along with the World Rugby Educators carried out a level two coaching course for mentors whose teams are competing in the Super Series.

The Fiji 7s head coach says the coaching course does not only allow coaches to learn and improve their knowledge of the game but it will trickle down to the performance of the players.

“It also filters out to the players that you see in the training squad and taking their place in the HSBC series or Olympics. From the ground up if you can develop good standards in refereeing, coaching and playing. We’ve all got the responsibility in developing those standards.”

He adds the course will be beneficial in raising the quality of the sport in the country as coaches are learning on the go.