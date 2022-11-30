Bese excited for Fijiana 7s debut

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

From a fan to now a member of the Fijiana 7s team, former sprint champion Younis Bese is set for her debut in Dubai this weekend.

The former Fijiana Drua winger inspired by the Fijiana 7s Olympic bronze medal win in Japan last year prompting her to take up rugby.

Now the 26-year-old will get to play alongside some of the bronze medal winners and even has the chance to play against some top class women ruggers from Australia, New Zealand and France.

Article continues after advertisement

Bese says of all the Olympians in the team, she’s particularly inspired by Reapi Uluinasau.

“I was a big fan when i came and i’m really excited by mostly Reapi because she’s the one that’s mostly doing all the goosesteps.”

Bese says while in school, playing rugby was something she thought about but she never ponder on the idea as she was heavily involved in athletics.

Fijiana and Bese are aiming for a good start in Dubai and a possible gold medal finish.

The team will take on Japan in its first match on Friday at 5.22pm while the Fiji men’s team will face Uruguay at 7.12pm.