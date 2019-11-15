Barracudas target top four finish at Uluinakau 7s

The Samurai Fiji Barracudas has opted for the underdog tag in its first Kombat Uluinakau 7s.

The side which is laced with players from the Tailevu and Naitasiri provinces knows it will not be an easy task going up against some of the household names in local rugby.

Head coach Orisi Naqio says they are targeting a top-four finish at the tournament.

“This is the first time we will play for the Uluinakau 7s because the last it was played in the west. The aim is to reach the semifinal or final. And we are ready to face any team that we might come across.”

There will be 24 men’s, eight fellow Fijians, and 16 youth’s sides in the Uluinakau 7s that kicks off on Friday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.