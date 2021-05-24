Home

Sevens

Bari and Nabura in for Fijiana 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 14, 2022 4:45 pm
Ivamere Nabura [left] and Verenaisi Bari

Just like the men’s two new players have been included in the Fiji Airways Fijiana side for the upcoming World Series tournaments in Spain.

Savusavu lass Verenaisi Bari and Nadroga first five-eight Ivamere Nabura are the two new faces who have been roped into the traveling squad.

Fijiana Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli says they have retained the core of the team and the whole idea is to continue to introduce the young girls whenever there is an opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

Fuli says Bari is a very strong ball carrier and an explosive forward while Nabura has been camping with them for the past few months and this is their chance to go out and get international exposure.

The Olympic bronze medal-winning coach adds they have managed to select a balanced squad with the seasonal players part of the Fijiana 7s team.

Fuli is confident that this squad can go across and compete well and challenge the top teams once again.

The Fijiana is pooled with Belgium, Canada and USA for Malaga 7s.

Fijiana 7s squad
Rusila Nagasau
Vasiti Solikoviti
Sesenieli Donu
Raijeli Daveua
Verenaisi Bari
Reapi Ulunasau
Mereula Toroti
Lavena Cavuru
Ana Maria Naimasi
Aloesi Nakoci
Mereani Rogosau
Ivamere Nabura
Ana Maria Roqica

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY21 January
M108:00PMRussia-BrazilPool C
M208:22PMFrance-EnglandPool C
M308:44PMUSA-CanadaPool B
M409:06PMFiji-New ZealandPool B
M509:28PMSpain-IrelandPool A
M609:50PMAustralia-PolandPool A
SATURDAY22 January
M701:28AMRussia-EnglandPool C
M801:50AMFrance-BrazilPool C
M902:12AMUSA-New ZealandPool B
M1002:34AMFiji-CanadaPool B
M1105:37AMSpain-PolandPool A
M1206:35AMAustralia-IrelandPool A
M1308:00PMBrazil-EnglandPool C
M1408:22PMFrance-RussiaPool C
M1508:44PMCanada-New ZealandPool B
M1609:06PMFiji-USAPool B
M1709:28PMIreland-PolandPool A
M1809:50PMAustralia-SpainPool A
SUNDAY23 January
KnockoutStages
M191:53AM1st Pool B-Best 3rdCup Quarter-Final
M202:15AM1st Pool C-2nd Pool ACup Quarter-Final
M212:37AM2nd Pool B-2nd Pool CCup Quarter-Final
M222:59AM1st Pool A-2nd Best 3rdCup Quarter-Final
M233:21AMBest 4th-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Semi-Final
M243:43AM1st Pool C-2nd Pool A9th Place Semi-Final
M258:30PMLoser M19-Loser M205th Place Semi-Final
M268:52PMLoser M21-Loser M225th Place Semi-Final
M279:14PMWinner M19-Winner M20Cup Semi-Final
M289:36PMWinner M21-Winner M22Cup Semi-Final
M299:58PMLoser 23-Loser 2411th Place Play-off
M3010:20PMWinner 23-Winner 249th Place Play-off
MONDAY24 January
M3102:23AMLoser 25-Loser 267th Place Play-off
M3202:45AMWinner 25-Winner 265th Place Play-off
M3304:37AMLoser 27-Loser 28Bronze Final
M3405:26AMWinner 27-Winner 28Cup Final
POOL APWDLPDP
AUSTRALIA000000
SPAIN000000
IRELND000000
POLAND000000
POOL BPWDLPDP
FIJI000000
USA000000
Canada000000
New Zealand000000
POOL CPWDLPDP
FRANCE000000
RUSSIA000000
BRAZIL000000
ENGLAND000000

