Bari and Nabura in for Fijiana 7s
January 14, 2022 4:45 pm
Ivamere Nabura [left] and Verenaisi Bari
Just like the men’s two new players have been included in the Fiji Airways Fijiana side for the upcoming World Series tournaments in Spain.
Savusavu lass Verenaisi Bari and Nadroga first five-eight Ivamere Nabura are the two new faces who have been roped into the traveling squad.
Fijiana Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli says they have retained the core of the team and the whole idea is to continue to introduce the young girls whenever there is an opportunity.
Fuli says Bari is a very strong ball carrier and an explosive forward while Nabura has been camping with them for the past few months and this is their chance to go out and get international exposure.
The Olympic bronze medal-winning coach adds they have managed to select a balanced squad with the seasonal players part of the Fijiana 7s team.
Fuli is confident that this squad can go across and compete well and challenge the top teams once again.
The Fijiana is pooled with Belgium, Canada and USA for Malaga 7s.
Fijiana 7s squad
Rusila Nagasau
Vasiti Solikoviti
Sesenieli Donu
Raijeli Daveua
Verenaisi Bari
Reapi Ulunasau
Mereula Toroti
Lavena Cavuru
Ana Maria Naimasi
Aloesi Nakoci
Mereani Rogosau
Ivamere Nabura
Ana Maria Roqica
