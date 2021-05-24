Home

Barbarians to clash with Police Blue in Super 7s final

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 12, 2022 3:10 pm

Police Blue will clash with Hart Barbarians in the final after beating Wardens 12-nil in the second semi-final of the Fun Flavor Super 7s Series at Churchill Park.

Hart Barbarians qualified for the Cup final after beating Raiwasa Taveuni 19-17 in the first semi-final.

It was a pulsating match as both teams showed their brilliance.

Article continues after advertisement


Action between Barbarians and Raiwasa Taveuni

Barbarians led at the first half 12-7 with tries to Kaminieli Rasaku and Jerry Tuwai while Raiwasa Taveuni’s try came from Iowane Teba.

In the second half, Rasaku was shown a yellow card after a dangerous tackle and Raiwasa capitalizing on the extra man leveled the scores through Teba.

Raiwasa also were reduced to six men after Samuela Tamanivalu was given a yellow card for a dangerous hit.

Raiwasa managed to get a try however missed the conversation as they led 17-12.

With time up, the Barbarians mounted an attack which saw former national 7s player Semi Kunatani scoring between the sticks as they edged Raiwasa Taveuni.

The Cup final will kick off at 5:10pm and you can catch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.


Action between Police Blue and Wardens

