Barbarians defeat All Blacks in thriller

Fiji Barbarians were taken to the wire to come out with a 17-10 win against a strong New Zealand All Blacks outfit at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s round three tonight.

Iowane Teba went in for the first try as Joseva Talacolo slipped a pass to set up the try for Teba.

Joseva Talacolo continued to impress setting up the second try for the Barbarians.

Article continues after advertisement

Talacolo made an inside pass to Nacuqu as he stretched for the corner with the conversion unsuccessful.

The Barbarians led 10-0 at half-time.

Nicole Amanaki scored a try for New Zealand in the 10th minute as the side tried to keep up with the Barbarians.

Jeremiah Matana redeemed himself with a try in the 13th minute under the post, a successful conversion by Iowane Teba put Fiji in a 17-5 lead.

Caleb Tagitau broke two tackles to race to the try line in the final minutes for New Zealand’s second try with an unsuccessful conversion.

In the final match of the day, Fiji Warriors went down fighting against Wardens 12-7.