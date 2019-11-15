Barbarian Brothers hopes for a good start in Marist 7s

The Barbarian Brothers are hoping for a good start to lay a positive platform for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

The side meets defending champions Police Blue in their first pool match tomorrow and hopes put up a solid performance.

31-year-old Jerry Tuwai says while other teams set their eyes on the title, the Barbarian are focused on tackling each hurdle as it comes.

“Like all the teams, we want to win our pool games but for now we are still focusing on our first pool match.”

A relatively young side with the likes on Kameli Rasaku, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Taniela Sadrugu and Anasa Qaranivalu, Tuwai says they have acquired the services of offload master Pio Tuwai to add some depth to the team.

The side meets Police Blues tomorrow at 9.52am at Bidesi Park.