Sevens
Back-to-back titles for South Africa
September 27, 2021 12:49 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
South Africa has won back-to-back titles in a week.
The side won the Vancouver 7s title last weekend and have done it again in Edmonton defeating Great Britain 24-12.
The Neil Powell coached side were on the front-foot since the first-half, going into the breather with a commanding 17-7 lead.
Two tries each to Muller du Plessis and Siviwe Soyizwapi with conversions by Ronald Brown secured the title for the Blitzboks.
Meanwhile, Great Britain have also made it back-to-back wins defeating the USA 22-5 in the Edmonton 7s Fast Four Women’s title.
