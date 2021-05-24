Back-to-back titles for South Africa

South Africa has won back-to-back titles in a week.

The side won the Vancouver 7s title last weekend and have done it again in Edmonton defeating Great Britain 24-12.

The Neil Powell coached side were on the front-foot since the first-half, going into the breather with a commanding 17-7 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Two tries each to Muller du Plessis and Siviwe Soyizwapi with conversions by Ronald Brown secured the title for the Blitzboks.

Different tournament. Same result… For the second weekend in a row, it’s the @Blitzboks who lift the trophy after a dominant display in the final#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/EMRc9MOURQ — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Great Britain have also made it back-to-back wins defeating the USA 22-5 in the Edmonton 7s Fast Four Women’s title.