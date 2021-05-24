Home

Sevens

Back-to-back titles for South Africa

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 27, 2021 12:49 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

South Africa has won back-to-back titles in a week.

The side won the Vancouver 7s title last weekend and have done it again in Edmonton defeating Great Britain 24-12.

The Neil Powell coached side were on the front-foot since the first-half, going into the breather with a commanding 17-7 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Two tries each to Muller du Plessis and Siviwe Soyizwapi with conversions by Ronald Brown secured the title for the Blitzboks.

Meanwhile, Great Britain have also made it back-to-back wins defeating the USA 22-5 in the Edmonton 7s Fast Four Women’s title.

