Baber’s contract expected to be renewed after Olympics postponement

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s coach Gareth Baber’s contract will expire at the end of the year.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chairman Peter Mazey says it is up to the Fiji Rugby Union whether they want to renew his contract.

Baber was brought in to guide the side to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but now since it has been postponed to next year means the national coach’s contract ends in December.

FNSC Chair Peter Mazey who is in constant contact with Baber says the Welshman’s contract is expected to be renewed.

“Yes I have discussions with Gareth also on this and he has had that discussion with Fiji Rugby. His contract is up until the end of the year. So it was not until the Olympic that was until the end of this year. I am assuming that Fiji Rugby will be looking at an extension to take through the Olympics.”

Meanwhile, the Olympic Games will now be held in Tokyo in 2021.