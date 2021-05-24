Home

Sevens

Baber works on players mental fitness

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 14, 2021 7:00 am
The Fiji 7s team during one of their training session [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Heading into the last few days of training, it’s now down to mental fitness of the Fiji national men’s 7s team.

The defending gold medalists have a mammoth task ahead and Head Coach Gareth Baber remains confident.

After an impressive performance at Oceania 7s, Baber says the level of competition at the Olympic Games will be higher.

Article continues after advertisement

“The physicality and intensity that they bring to the games, the pressure they brought to the game, restart and kick-off time. The attitude, you’ve got to be right in the fight every single second of the game.”

Fiji is in Pool B along with 2016 silver medalist Great Britain, Canada and host country Japan.

The Olympic Games will begin on the 23rd of July.

