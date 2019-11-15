Baber willing to take pay cut

Gareth Baber has put his hand up to take a pay cut if the need arises.

The national 7s Head Coach is aware of the impact the Coronavirus is having on the sporting world and says he will align with the decision by the Fiji Rugby Union.

“I have spoken with my Chief Executive and will be deciding on what goes on with that and obviously I will sit in line with that. As I said this is far greater than myself, it is about the whole world and about the country as well. When those decisions are made, I will speak to the right people.”

Article continues after advertisement

Since the deferment of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Baber says they will liaise with FASANOC and the International Olympics Committee on their next move and the naming of the final squad for the Olympics.