Sevens

Baber willing to continue coaching job

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 28, 2020 12:25 pm

Fiji Airways 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is willing to continue coaching the national 7s side.

Baber’s contract is to expire at the end of the year but he wishes to continue as Head Coach following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Fiji Rugby Union will make the final decision on the matter.

Article continues after advertisement

“That is something that you discuss in any job and in any occupation that you are in, but i will have that conversation with the chief executive where he thinks is appropriate I am as much getting on with what I need to get on with in terms of planning the program.”

Guiding the national team to their second Olympic gold medal is certainly on the agenda for the Welshman.

Meanwhile, the final squad of the national men’s team for the Olympics was supposed to be named by the end of this month.

With the Games being deferred to next year, Baber says they will work with FASANOC and the International Olympic Committee on their next move.

