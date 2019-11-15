Baber wants 'The Trailer' for Japan

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber is planning to have Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra play alongside Jerry Tuwai at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Radradra has made his Olympic intentions clear and Baber knows it.

Tuwai was recently named the best 7s player of the decade at the World Rugby awards while Bristol Bears star Radradra is probably the best rugby player in the world at the moment.

Speaking to RugbyPass, Baber says he will speak to Pat Lam, the Bristol director of rugby, about the inclusion of Radradra in the Fiji sevens squad prior to the Games being staged.

Baber says Radradra definitely has an intention and a desire to play in the Olympics and there will be conversations with the Taveuni man and Pat Lam.

The national coach adds he has been contact with Semi Kunatani who had issues with French club Castres for medical reasons.

He says if things don’t work out in France for Kunatani then they would look at the Olympic gold medalist being part of the training group because he is a great player.

Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba are the other players Baber is interested in for Fiji’s Olympics campaign.

It’s a challenge for the boys in Europe to come down and join the team in Fiji according to Baber, however, he has been in regular contact with those players they have targeted and there is still an intention of a handful of them being part of the training squad.

Baber who left the country three weeks ago is on his way back and will spend two weeks in quarantine.

He will be available for the first ‘Super Series’ tournament at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on the 22nd and 23rd of this month.

