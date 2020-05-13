Baber visit players

The last two months have been quite challenging for Fiji 7s Coach Gareth Baber and the national side.

But with a bit of relaxation on COVID-19 restrictions, Baber and the Fiji Rugby Union have found a way to track the players.

¤The national 7s coach who celebrated his birthday in Beqa on the weekend is being realistic about the current situation.

Baber he’ll survey another option for players training soon but he has personally met some players in the last few days.

‘I visited some of them in the last couple of days to make sure they are doing some of their home training which we have given them and hopefully at this stage we are able to bring more together and then we’ll look to put them into their local camps where we can get them fully back to training’.

Full training sessions remain a grey area at the moment and FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says it’s something they’ll have to check with the relevant authorities.

‘And we looking at clarification on what we can do but for the time being we are just asking the players to their own training and upload the videos everyday which the coaches and S&C coaches look at’.

Meanwhile, the next tournament in the World Series is the postponed Singapore 7s which will be held in October.