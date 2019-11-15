Baber stresses importance of fitness

Fiji Airways national men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber has stressed the importance of players maintaining fitness during this period.

With the remainder of the HSBC sevens series to be held in October, fitness will be key in not only making the final squad but for consistent performance in the circuit.

However given the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, players are urged not to lose momentum on training.

Article continues after advertisement

“Any forms of exercise or work that they can do which is physical is going to help them. We’ve provided them with program themselves which they’re getting on with daily and a part of it is strength and some conditioning element as well.”

The Welshman says all players are required to send in video evidence of their training to make sure they are following the program as well as abiding by the rules in place.