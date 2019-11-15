Baber sets standards high for Marist 7s

National 7s head coach Gareth Baber has set his standards high for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist tournament.

With 10 more months to go until the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Welshman is keeping his eyes out for potential Olympians in the tournament as he seeks more depth in the national squad.

Baber says the tournament is an ideal platform to scout players ahead of the Olympics.

“From the men’s perspective, a 48 team tournament is exceptional when we are in an Olympic year and always in my head, I’m linking everything to what we need to produce to defend the gold medal.”

Baber adds while he monitors the current squad members, he keeps his options open for the grassroot ruggers.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some players who have played well in Skipper and are playing for sevens teams and also the players who have been preparing and developing their game in their 7s teams across Fiji as well.”

The main competition kicks off in the next hour (8am) at Bidesi, Burkhust Park and the ANZ Stadium. \