Baber sends strong message to team

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber has sent out a strong message to the players in preparation for the Hamilton 7s tournament this weekend.

Baber is aware of the expectation from the boys as series champions.

He says the team has had good training sessions in the past few days but there is still more work to be done.

Baber has already advised the players on what is expected of them and that is to ensure they showcase good rugby.

“Keep your minds on the job, keep your feet on the floor, and know your job of work is here in New Zealand. It’s a tough place to go play past our times because certainly when you have the tag of being the reigning champions you need to be humble about what we do and make sure that we put every single effort into doing the best that we can.”

Fiji plays its first match against Samoa at 12.47pm on Saturday, they will then face Australia at 6.35pm on the same day.

They will then take on Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.