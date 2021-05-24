Wainiqolo, Masi make Olympics team

Fiji 7s youngsters Jiuta Wainiqolo and Iosefo Masi have made the cut for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The duo were impressive in the recent Oceania 7s which Fiji won.

World 7s player of the decade Jerry Tuwai will be leading the side to his second Olympics.

Overseas based players Semi Radradra, Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba are also in the final 12.

Also making the trip to Japan is Kalione Nasoko, Meli Derenalagi, Josua Vakurunabili, Waisea Nacuqu, Napolioni Bolaca and Asaeli Tuivuaka

2016 Olympic gold medalist Kitione Taliga is one of the four travelling reserves along with Sireli Maqala, Kitione Taliga, Joseva Talacolo and Kavekini Tabu.

Baber says the group is a balance between the power which is a big part of the game, and the pace that they are able to put into it.

He adds the team will continue to look to command the aerial battels on the field as well as developing strength at set-piece.

He says they have built the team and the capabilities around putting pressure on opponents and as a result, there has been a balance in the selection of the squad to reflect this

He added that Radradra has been training in Europe and is confident he will pick up the momentum once they meet and begin preparation in Japan.

Baber says he is blessed to have the skill level of a 7s player even though he predominantly plays 15s and has done remarkable work.

He also mentioned that the young players in the squad have ticked all the boxes for selection during the training camps in Fiji, Australia and at the Oceania 7s tournament.

Fiji is pooled with Great Britain, Canada and Japan.

Australia is pooled with New Zealand, Argentina and South Korea in Pool A. In Pool C is South Africa, USA, Kenya and Ireland.

The Team Fiji Men’s Rugby Sevens teams is:

1. Kalione Nasoko

2. Josua Vakurinabili

3. Meli Derenalagi

4. Iosefo Masi

5. Asaeli Tuivuaka

6. Semi Radradra

7. Vilimoni Botitu

8. Waisea Nacuqu

9. Napolioni Bolaca

10. Jiuta Wainiqolo

11. Aminiasi Tuimaba

12. Jerry Tuwai {c}

Traveling Reserves

1. Sireli Maqala

2. Kitione Taliga

3. Joseva Talacolo

4. Kavekini Tabu