Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|RFMF lends a helping hand to CWM Hospital|Health Ministry warns against steam therapy as treatment for COVID-19|Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths|FBC mentioned by mistake says MOH|Fiji’s test positivity doubles WHO threshold|Increasing COVID cases with severe diseases are concerning|High number of breach arrests is upsetting: Tudravu|Police to impose spot fines soon|Contact tracing begins in Mulomulo|404 cases including two in Malau, with one confirmed death|More areas emerge including Old People's Home|Test positivity almost double the WHO threshold|53% of the target population receive first dose|Lautoka doctor under the spotlight|Bleak outlook for Fiji’s economy due to COVID-19 rampage|8.4% of eligible individuals now fully vaccinated|Suva businesses enter negotiations with employees|More couples seek counseling services|Lautoka farmers reminded about COVID protocols|Family resorts to backyard gardening|There is great need for support: Ram|Four new mist-blower to boost SCC decontamination effort|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Wainiqolo, Masi make Olympics team

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 2:05 pm

Fiji 7s youngsters Jiuta Wainiqolo and Iosefo Masi have made the cut for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The duo were impressive in the recent Oceania 7s which Fiji won.

World 7s player of the decade Jerry Tuwai will be leading the side to his second Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

Overseas based players Semi Radradra, Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba are also in the final 12.

Also making the trip to Japan is Kalione Nasoko, Meli Derenalagi, Josua Vakurunabili, Waisea Nacuqu, Napolioni Bolaca and Asaeli Tuivuaka

2016 Olympic gold medalist Kitione Taliga is one of the four travelling reserves along with Sireli Maqala,  Kitione Taliga, Joseva Talacolo and Kavekini Tabu.

Baber says the group is a balance between the power which is a big part of the game, and the pace that they are able to put into it.

He adds the team will continue to look to command the aerial battels on the field as well as developing strength at set-piece.

He says they have built the team and the capabilities around putting pressure on opponents and as a result, there has been a balance in the selection of the squad to reflect this

He added that Radradra has been training in Europe and is confident he will pick up the momentum once they meet and begin preparation in Japan.

Baber says he is blessed to have the skill level of a 7s player even though he predominantly plays 15s and has done remarkable work.

He also mentioned that the young players in the squad have ticked all the boxes for selection during the training camps in Fiji, Australia and at the Oceania 7s tournament.
Fiji is pooled with Great Britain, Canada and Japan.

Australia is pooled with New Zealand, Argentina and South Korea in Pool A. In Pool C is South Africa, USA, Kenya and Ireland.

The Team Fiji Men’s Rugby Sevens teams is:

1.   Kalione Nasoko
2.   Josua Vakurinabili
3.   Meli Derenalagi
4.   Iosefo Masi
5.   Asaeli Tuivuaka
6.   Semi Radradra
7.   Vilimoni Botitu
8.   Waisea Nacuqu
9.   Napolioni Bolaca
10. Jiuta Wainiqolo
11. Aminiasi Tuimaba
12. Jerry Tuwai {c}

Traveling Reserves
1.   Sireli Maqala
2.   Kitione Taliga
3.   Joseva Talacolo
4.   Kavekini Tabu

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.