Baber impressed with quality of rugby in Wairiki 7s

National 7s Coach Gareth Baber is enthralled with the quality of rugby displayed in the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s tournament.

The four-day tournament saw many great upsets, with the FDS Barbarians coming out victors in the main cup competition defeating Blue Gas Police Blue 24-5.

Commenting on the overall performance of the players in the tournament, Baber says the quality of rugby shown was exceptional.

“Lots of players playing at a good level, what I look for is that level above again. What have they got that makes them different. Is it size, physicality, its is speed, is it ball skill, is it understanding of the game and all of these things go beyond just whether the players get on the field and does what he does.”

With the biggest 7s tournament in Taveuni coming to an end, Baber will be fielding two teams made up entirely of national 7s squad members to take part in the upcoming Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament.