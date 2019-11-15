Baber impressed with player’s fitness

Fiji Airways national men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber is impressed with the player’s fitness after the first few days of training.

Hitting the gym after almost three months of lockdown, the players are back on the grind battling their way for final selection.

Baber says although COVID-19 restrictions stopped the players from training in gyms and other facilities, their fitness turned out better than expected.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah I thought they’re in better shape than I possibly thought and coming back in obviously we haven’t as I said done running yet and that always tells you a lot and I’m sure the de-training will be evident when we do the running.”

The national coach adds it’s important for any athlete to have a string foundation of strength and this will be an area of focus in the next two to three weeks.