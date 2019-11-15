Baber impressed with national reps at Wairiki 7s

The national sevens extended squad members have failed to disappoint Head Coach Gareth Baber at the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

Baber arrived in Taveuni yesterday and witnessed some quality sevens action displayed by the national reps and those vying for a spot in the team.

It’s the first time that Baber is part of the Wairiki tournament and he says

‘You know I’ve been pleased with things I have seen from the national reps and the wider playing squad’.

Baber says work ethic is something he always demands of a player.

‘One of the biggest things that obviously I look for here is who’s got the work ethic and you know you not standing in the middle of Hong Kong at the moment, you are in Wairiki and you’ve got to do exactly the same thing and that’s what I’m looking for’.

The Ram Sami Army Green have the services of Josua Vakurunabili, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Alasio Naduva and brothers Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Isoa and Kavekini Tabu.

The Blue Gas Police Blue have the likes of Kalioni Nasoko, Waisea Nacuqu, Apenisa Cakaubalavu and Livai Ikanikoda.

Jerry Tuwai, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Pio Tuwai, national squad members Taniela Sadrugu, Kitione Salawa and Kameli Rasaku are part of the FDS Barbarians side.

The Wairiki 7s continues today.