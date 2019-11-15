Baber has spoken to Nakarawa and Kunatani about Olympics

Fiji 7s Coach Gareth Baber has had the opportunity to speak to some 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalists regarding next year’s event in Tokyo, Japan.

Olympians like Semi Kunatani, Leone Nakarawa and Savenaca Rawaca are in the country due to the pandemic and Baber says he had a chat with a few of them.

“I know Leone’s coach at Glasgow as well his present coach at Glasgow I’ve spoken to him and I’ve spoken to Leone about what he’s doing he is welcome to come and train with us anytime and I don’t have a problem with, Semi Kunatani is on the island as well and I’ve had a conversation with him as well but this is because we have a good relationship with them”.

Baber was monitoring the Suva based national sevens squad members during their session at the High Performance Unit Gym in Laucala.

The national coach adds many players have impressed in the last few days and delivered above expectation results since returning from the lockdown.